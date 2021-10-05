Nathan Sweeney

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

People moves

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney

clock 05 October 2021 • 2 min read
Former Architas duo depart Liontrust amid multi-asset team shake-up

Funds

Former Architas duo depart Liontrust amid multi-asset team shake-up

Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney exit

clock 25 March 2021 •
The Big Question: Funds for the faint-hearted

Funds

The Big Question: Funds for the faint-hearted

Eight products that will withstand risk

clock 18 October 2019 •
The Big 10: What are fund selectors' top 10 boutiques for 2019?

Funds

The Big 10: What are fund selectors' top 10 boutiques for 2019?

New IW series

clock 31 January 2019 •
Trustpilot