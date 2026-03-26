Company: St James's Place Wealth Management

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £220bn AUM

Career history

Justin is the chief investment officer at St James's Place, responsible for overseeing the firm's investment strategy, asset allocation framework and portfolio construction philosophy.

He leads the selection and oversight of external fund managers globally and chairs the Investment Committee, guiding decisions across all funds and asset classes. Justin also provides strategic investment oversight of SJP's discretionary fund management.

A CFA charterholder with over 20 years' experience, he previously led LGIM's retail investments and multi‑asset business, managing large multi‑asset portfolios, directing manager research and building high‑performing investment capabilities. His expertise spans macro investing, portfolio design, multi‑asset risk architecture and the development of sophisticated investment processes.

Justin also plays a prominent role in shaping DEI across the industry, co-founding and leading initiatives and programs to develop future leaders.

Key areas of focus

Over the year, I have focused my investment team around three strategic priorities: innovation, communication and investment edge.

Innovation has been central to my leadership. I strengthened the team's core investment philosophy, embedding a deeper culture of evidence-based debate, disciplined decision‑making and continuous process refinement.

I also oversaw the design and launch of a new lower cost multi-asset range, which scaled rapidly from inception, demonstrating the team's research-driven product design, technical capability and multi‑asset expertise.

In terms of communications, I established the CIO Office as the central hub for consistent and high impact messaging. Under my direction, the team enhanced engagement across internal and external stakeholders and improved spokesperson capability, helping position SJP as one of the most frequently referenced investment voices across national and industry media.

I also introduced rapid, coordinated responses to major market moments, significantly elevating thought leadership and organisational agility.

In building an investment edge, I have aligned investment approaches across the full spectrum of SJP's investment areas, ensuring a consistent research framework, oversight model and philosophy.