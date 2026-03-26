Company: Evelyn Partners

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £68.6bn in AUM as of 31 December 2025

Career history

Edward is chief asset management officer at Evelyn Partners, where he is responsible for oversight of the collegiate investment process as well as the commercial leadership of the central portfolio management services.

He plays a central role in evolving the firm's collegiate investment process, ensuring the firm's investment culture is preserved while embracing best practice in investment management.

Prior to joining Evelyn Partners, he held senior roles at Brooks Macdonald, most latterly chief investment officer.

Key areas of focus

Over the past year, my focus has been on building further depth and resilience into our collegiate investment process.

We have enhanced cross-team collaboration within the investment committees, strengthening debate, accountability and clarity of decision-making, while refining how strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions are implemented across portfolios.

A significant milestone has been the unveiling of new portfolio manager and portfolio implementor career pathways. This initiative formalises progression routes within investment management, recognising both investment decision-making and portfolio execution excellence. It supports the development and retention of high-quality investment talent, while reinforcing the scalability and consistency of our operating model as the business grows.

I have also been closely involved in the transaction process culminating in NatWest's acquisition of Evelyn Partners in February, forming the UK's largest fully integrated wealth manager.

Collectively, these initiatives have strengthened clarity of roles, accountability and the robustness of our investment framework in a challenging market environment.