Company: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Personal AUM: £1.4bn (part of > £60bn CT Multi-Asset EMEA team AUM)

Company AUM: £530bn (as at 31 December 2025)

Career history

Adam is a portfolio manager in Columbia Threadneedle's EMEA Multi-Asset Solutions team, having joined the firm in 2013. Adam joined the Multi-Manager team in February 2016.

His portfolio management responsibilities include the CT Multi-Manager Universal range (open-ended), CT Multi-Manager Navigator Distribution fund (open-ended), and CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust, a closed-ended fund.

Adam graduated with a BA in Economics and Politics from the University of Leicester. He is a CFA charterholder and has attained the CFA Institute ESG Certificate, as well as the Investment Management Certificate.

Key areas of focus

A key focus has been the meaningful repositioning of the Multi-Manager Universal range, both from an asset allocation perspective as well as refocusing the portfolio, whilst introducing new holdings whom we consider best-in-class managers, anywhere from boutiques to larger organisations.

Meaningful contributions came from ARGA European Equity and Alger Focus Equity, which are both under-the-radar and small funds at boutique investment managers. All whilst providing access in a cost-effective solution for clients.

In addition, there has been a substantial repositioning of the CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust to further represent the global remit of the investment company opportunity set. This included extensive research on the investment trust sector, which has resulted in adding to areas such as Asia and emerging markets and listed private equity.

It also involved large amounts of dialogue with stakeholders, such as the board of directors, as well as webinars for clients and wider marketing efforts.