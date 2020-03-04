St James's Place

UK-based wealth manager

St. James's Place plc (branded as St. James's Place Wealth Management) is a UK-based wealth management business. It is headquartered in Cirencester and has 20 regional offices throughout the UK and offices in China and Hong Kong. It was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. St. James's Place specialises in the provision of face-to-face wealth management services to individuals, families, trustees and businesses, including investment planning, retirement planning, intergenerational wealth advice, estate protection, and other personalised financial services. It was founded by Mike Wilson CBE, Sir Mark Weinberg and Lord Rothschild in 1991 as J Rothschild Assurance Group, and later changed to St. James's Place plc.