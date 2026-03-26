Company: RBC Brewin Dolphin

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £68bn

Career history

Shakhista joined RBC Brewin Dolphin in 2010 and has been covering a wide range of investments, including fixed income collectives across the full spectrum of credit and rates markets, direct and listed property collectives and structured and passive investments.

She specialises in fixed income and alternative (UK property, infrastructure and absolute return) investments research.

Shakhista is a member of the Brewin Dolphin Asset Allocation Committee and responsible for providing views on global bond markets.

She passed the CISI Financial Derivatives Diploma paper (with merit) and is a CFA and CAIA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

We have certainly been focusing on integrating new technology and tools into our processes and we can already see tangible differences on productivity as some of the admin tasks can now be done by tech.

I have ensured my whole team participates in the AI tool pilots that our company runs and use and understanding of the tools is quite impressive within my team.

We also continue to focus on consolidation, as now as a team we look after manager selection for our combined central solutions teams for both the Brewin and RBC sides.