Company: Davy

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: Over £32bn across discretionary, advisory and execution-only in Ireland and the UK.

Career history

Emma joined Davy in 2025 as head of investments for Davy Select, which is the group's execution-only investment and pension platform.

At Davy, Emma leads the design and development of investment solutions across all Davy Select channels. She works closely with independent financial advisers and their clients to deliver high‑quality investment solutions and is responsible for enhancing the platform's processes around investment selection, portfolio construction, and fund lists.

Her role involves building strong cross‑functional relationships to support the continued evolution of Davy Select's investment offering.

Emma brings 17 years of industry experience, including 11 years at Morningstar Wealth in London as a multi‑asset portfolio manager and investment consultant, and earlier roles on the multi‑manager team at AIB Investment Managers in Dublin.

A CFA charterholder, she also holds a BA in Business and Economics from Trinity College Dublin.

Key areas of focus

In a rapidly evolving Irish wealth market, maintaining Davy Select's position at the forefront of platform innovation has been a key priority in 2025.

Over the past year, I have strengthened relationships with key clients and driven the delivery of differentiated investment solutions, including the launch of new model portfolios and bespoke portfolio offerings tailored to evolving client needs.

A major priority has been the enhancement of the team's fund research framework. I have led efforts to integrate new technologies into the research process, streamline workflows, and refine the team's core areas of focus. I am also committed to ensuring that Davy Select clients consistently access the most cost‑effective share classes available.

In addition, I have championed clearer and more accessible communication for investors. Through a series of client events, quarterly webinars, and concise monthly presentation packs, I have worked to make investment insights easier to understand and more widely accessible.