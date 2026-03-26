Company: Wealth Club

Personal AUM: Not applicable (model portfolios)

Company AUM: £1.7bn

Career history

Jonathan Moyes is head of investment research at Wealth Club, the investment platform for high-net-worth and sophisticated investors.

He joined Wealth Club in 2019 from Whitechurch Securities, where he co-managed a range of discretionary portfolios.

At Wealth Club, Jonathan leads the investment research team. In 2024, the team launched the Wealth Club Portfolio Service. The service is designed to give experienced investors a diversified, low-cost multi-asset portfolio by blending passive and active funds alongside investment trusts and overseas listed investment companies.

More recently, he has led the launch of Wealth Club's semi-liquid private markets platform, broadening investor access to world class private equity, infrastructure, and private credit funds.

Jonathan is a Chartered Fellow of the CISI.

Key areas of focus

A key focus for us is providing our investors with access to world class investments.

One of the key developments over the last 12 months has been the development of our Private Market SIPP offering. There are some extraordinary fund management teams within private markets, the question is how do we make these as accessible as possible to the right investors?

We see the SIPP as the primary investment wrapper through which experienced investors will wish to hold these long term and illiquid investments. It has been a major piece of work from across the business, not least from our software development team, and we are excited to see it launch in 2026.

Outside of private markets, on the DFM side it is a case of using lots of small innovations, simple things like AI note takers for meetings, to boost the team's efficiency.

We have also started to look at custom built internal platforms that can integrate with our fund research efforts as well as scrape our email inboxes in a much more automated way.

There are a lot of exciting innovations in this area that I am sure we will be busy experimenting with over the next 12 months.