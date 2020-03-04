Davy
ESG managers flock back to banking sector following financial crisis fallout
Interest in EU and UK banks
The mixed picture for global equities in H2 2018
Global equities have delivered ample volatility, but very little return for investors so far this year.
Davy AM expands ESG range with ex-fossil fuel fund
Avoids energy, materials and utilities
Davy AM offers 25bps share class on Discovery fund
Launched in April 2013
Davy AM plans second ethical fund following client demand
Postpones plans for second enhanced income product
Davy acquires Danske Bank's £500m wealth management business
Costs and regulatory changes force sale
Meet the Investment Influencers: James Costello of Davy AM
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to James Costello of Davy Asset Management.
How can we explain the low volatility phenomenon?
Davan Byrne, fund manager at Davy Asset Management, outlines the factors he believes are contributing to the lowest market volatility levels in two decades.
Davy AM's Kennedy: Why media is the ideal 'Trump trade'
Brian Kennedy, ethical fund manager at Davy Asset Management, explains why investors should consider media companies as a way to benefit from the tenure of US President Donald Trump.
Davy AM promotes Seavers to CIO
Joined in 2014
Davy AM hunts for new talent as part of UK expansion plans
Manager and sales hires planned
Negative interest rate policy: Welcome to Wonderland
Sweden, Japan and Switzerland all imposed negative rates