Company: Ascot Lloyd Investment Management

Personal AUM: £2.7bn

Company AUM: £2.7bn

Career history

David joined Ascot Lloyd Investment Management in early 2023 as the head of collectives research, with ultimate responsibility for fund research across the business as well as management of the company's £2.6bn MPS and fund range.

He was appointed chief investment officer in September 2025 and is now responsible for leadership of all investment functions. The business manages approximately £2.7bn in assets split across an MPS range, a range of multi-asset and single strategy funds, and a bespoke private wealth service.

David has over 19 years' experience in the financial services industry. Notably, he spent c. eight years at Aberdeen, the bulk of which was in a generalist fund research role, before moving to a senior role on the investment team at wealth manager Saunderson House.

Key areas of focus

A key focus personally over this year has been managing my transition to chief investment officer of the Ascot Lloyd Investment Management business. This was a transition our business had been well prepared for and it involved working closely with my predecessor to manage a smooth transition for the business and our clients, which I believe we have achieved.

Outside of this transition, which took a huge chunk of time over the year, 2025 was a continued year of development in our business. We continue to develop our product range and the huge milestone for the broader group over 2025 was the acquisition of the Aberdeen Financial Planning business.

From an investment point of view, we continue to manage portfolios with a long-term strategic approach and a prioritisation on the management of risk and diversification of themes across our portfolios. We believe this approach sets us up very well to navigate the current environment, which seems to be characterised by much uncertainty and elevated bouts of volatility.