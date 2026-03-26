Company: Chelsea Financial and FundCalibre

Personal AUM: £230m

Company AUM: £1.3bn

Career history

Darius is very proud to have worked for his entire career at one firm, which has evolved a number of times during his 30 years tenure.

During this time, he has launched two other businesses: FundCalibre, its fund and investment trust ratings business; and four multi-asset funds, which have performed well since launch and are a growth area for the business.

Darius chairs the investment committees for Chelsea and FundCalibre and co-manages the four multi-assets funds. He is also involved in the senior management of the three businesses.

Key areas of focus

2025 saw me undertake one of the most challenging changes to our business, as we moved our managed investment funds from investment adviser to investment manager.

This change in status was a considerable undertaking for a small company. I don't have a large compliance team to whom I can hand over the process; we are a small research team of four, who are already busy with meeting managers across all sectors and implementing the day-to-day running of our four investment funds.

I am incredibly proud of my team, who worked with me to submit the detailed forms required and implement the compliance procedures, which enable us now to operate as investment manager.

It was a steep learning curve but we are now out the other side and able to concentrate on providing strong returns for our investors.

Now, as investment managers, our decisions can be more swiftly implemented which should benefit performance.

For instance, we were able to initiate a position in silver as soon as we realised its potential and this has aided performance for investors.