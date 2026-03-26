Company: Marlborough

Personal AUM: £1.6bn

Company AUM: Marlborough Group AUM is £21.6bn (at 30 January 2026).

Career history

Raj is Marlborough's head of investments – multi-asset and the lead manager for its Managed Portfolio Solutions (MPS) range. With over 20 years of investment experience, he plays a key role in shaping the group's multi-asset strategies.

Since joining Marlborough's multi-asset investment solutions team in 2003, Raj has been instrumental in designing, launching and managing both MPS portfolios and onshore and offshore multi-asset funds.

Raj is a CFA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

During the past 12 months, our MPS range, for which I am lead manager, has continued to earn industry recognition for performance and service quality. This includes a Defaqto five-star rating and their gold rating for service. I have also helped grow our MPS assets.

A key driver of this success has been the implementation of a rigorous, consistent and clearly defined investment process.

As part of our growth, I have supported advisers with the design and launch of a series of white-labelled portfolios.

High-quality communications for advisers and their clients are a high priority. We produce weekly podcasts and market updates, Chart of the Week insights and videos. We also produce an in-depth quarterly MPS review and outlook document.

Our communications are designed to deepen advisers' understanding, keep them fully informed and provide transparency around performance and portfolio activity.

Beyond portfolio management, I have worked with fund managers to enhance transparency, reporting standards and investor outcomes. Additionally, I have engaged with platforms to enhance functionality and service standards.

Managing our analyst team, my focus is on strengthening our talent pipeline and shaping an inclusive, high‑performance culture.