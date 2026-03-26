Company: HSBC Asset Management

Personal AUM: £32bn

Company AUM: £625bn (HSBC Asset Management)

Career history

Nick joined HSBC in 2018 and is the head of managed solutions funds and global head of multi-asset research at HSBC Asset Management. He is lead portfolio manager for HSBC's World Selection and Global Strategy portfolio ranges.

In addition to portfolio management, he oversees research and development across HSBC's global multi-asset platform.

Prior to joining HSBC, Nick was part of the allocation strategies team at Norges Bank Investment Management, responsible for managing risk premium overlay strategies for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Nick holds a Double First in Mathematics from the University of Cambridge and a Masters in Management from the Cambridge Judge Business School. He is a CFA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

As head of research within HSBC Multi-Asset, I play a leading role in developing insights to enhance the investment process of the $180+bn global Multi-Asset AUM.

A key focus area in 2025 has been around currency management, a topical subject that has led to research being published in the Journal of Portfolio Management.

One strategic priority has revolved around portfolio resilience. While previous years have focused on expanding the investment universe to incorporate other portfolio diversifiers aside from bonds, this year was more around increasing the breadth of active positioning and enhanced risk monitoring, which helped produce strong results in 2025.

An additional milestone has been the democratisation of faith-based investing with the launch of the Shariah Multi-Asset fund. As the strategy reached its two-year anniversary this year, it has gained traction with UK DC pension schemes and has been recognised in the marketplace for its specialism in both Shariah investing and multi-asset portfolio management.

My client-driven mindset is evidenced by the £32+bn I personally manage, which covers retail, wholesale and institutional clients, and spans the full spectrum of risk, return and costs preferences.

With a growing team, I have also cultivated talent – mentoring a Degree Apprentice who has since transitioned into a full-time role within the team.