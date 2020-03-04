FundCalibre
Specialist equity funds top performers over five years
Russia and tech fund dominate
Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income
Best performing EM fund in the spotlight
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
Elite Radar: Three UK multi-cap funds to put on your 2020 radar
Which products should investors keep an eye out for?
Elite Radar: This fund is a joy
Fund outeperforms two years on from launch
The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?
Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets
Elite Radar: Bargain hunter Penny flies under the radar
Latest update from Elite Radar ratings
Columbia Threadneedle hands GEM Equity reins to White
Ilan Furman will focus on LatAm fund
FundCalibre's McDermott: Embracing an artificial reality
How AI can help – not hinder – investment processes
Morgan Stanley retains best equity fund manager crown in FundCalibre index
The Fund Management Equity Index 2019
Elite Radar: VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income
Quarterly update from Darius McDermott
Elite Radar: Baillie Gifford Japan Income Growth fund
Encouraging performance
Smithson's record-breaking IPO shows 'cult of the star manager remains alive'
Largest trust IPO on record
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018
Ceremonies took place on 3 October
Apprentice fund managers: You're hired!
Reviewing the best deputy managers
FundCalibre unveils Elite Radar for funds without three-year track record
New ratings system for younger funds
Elite Radar: Liontrust UK Micro Cap fund
Quarterly focus on the rating system's latest entries
Darius McDermott: How do financials look 10 years after Lehmans?
Where UK managers stand
Revealed: Finalists for the 2018 Fund Services Awards and Investment Research Awards
Both ceremonies take place on 3 October
Gallery: Which ten new funds have been awarded a FundCalibre Elite Rating?
New entrants examined
2018 World Cup - FundCalibre's fund managers dream team
Tournament takes place in Russia
What are fund managers' biggest investment 'red flags'?
FundCalibre asked managers about warning signals
Morgan Stanley replaces River & Mercantile as FundCalibre's best equity fund manager
FundCalibre's Fund Management Equity index
Valentine's Special: Selectors reveal their longest fund courtships
Train, Findlay and Lawson among the names