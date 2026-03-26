Company: Fundhouse

Personal AUM: £2.7bn via model portfolios. Additionally, we are responsible for assets under influence via our investment consulting services.

Company AUM: £2.7bn via model portfolios. Additionally, we are responsible for assets under influence via our investment consulting services.

Career history

Rory is the chief investment officer and founder of Fundhouse (UK), bringing nearly three decades of investment experience.

Since founding Fundhouse, Rory has pioneered many industry firsts, including positively disrupting the UK fund ratings landscape by rejecting commercial relationships with fund managers. This independence has resulted in a large proportion of negative fund ratings, an approach widely recognised as fairer and more transparent for end investors.

Under Rory's leadership, Fundhouse has grown into a leading independent consulting partner to UK and European wealth managers and one of the fastest‑growing Model Portfolio Service providers in the UK.

Key areas of focus

Although it may sound cliché, over the past 12 months, our primary focus has been on supporting our clients and maintaining high service standards.

It was a year of scary headlines – tariffs, Middle Eastern tensions, Ukraine/Russia, China/US strains, sticky inflation and geopolitical pressures between Western allies – that has created a lot of uncertainty. As tensions rise, our client service increases materially.

For example, during the market tariff sell-off, CIO notes and videos were shared daily until markets (and headlines) calmed down. Over this period, we shared four videos and five articles from the desk of our CIO. There was similar contact around the UK's budget and the various flare-ups in markets, often caused by global tensions.

Periods of market stress often call for patience and, in many cases, the discipline to avoid making reactive changes – we are proud to support our clients through these moments with hands-on service and direct access to our investment team.

More broadly, we have expanded our Responsible MPS range by launching an additional risk profile in response to adviser demand. These portfolios have performed in line with our standard models, and the range continues to grow in AUM.

We have also delivered new value‑added content for advisers, including behavioural coaching training and content.