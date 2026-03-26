Company: Brooks Macdonald

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £20.1bn

Career history

​As head of portfolio management at Brooks Macdonald, Pippa leads the portfolio directors and managers in each region to evolve and enhance this part of the Centralised Investment Proposition.

Her role involves translating Investment Committee guidance into actionable strategy within bespoke portfolios to generate excellent risk-adjusted returns and ensure consistency of outcomes tailored to client specific requirements and risk tolerances.

Prior to this, she has worked in portfolio management for ten years, managing discretionary multi-asset portfolios on behalf of a range of clients at Brooks Macdonald and Charles Stanley.

A CFA charterholder, Pippa combines advanced technical analysis with market insights to also lead Brooks Macdonald research on Asian and emerging market equities.

Key areas of focus

Over the last 12 months, my focus has been on leveraging technology to streamline portfolio management processes and create efficiencies within portfolio implementation to effectively execute the Centralised Investment Proposition (CIP) across the £8bn BPS book.

I have stepped fully into a firm‑wide leadership role in portfolio management, actively integrating the PM community into one collaborative function where investment ideas are shared, debated and fed into the CIP.

I have shaped governance frameworks that move beyond monitoring to meaningful accountability. This work has strengthened alignment between investment practice, regulatory expectations, and improving client outcomes.

In addition, I have been committed to developing capability across portfolio management teams. Alongside my formal responsibilities, I have played an active mentoring role, supporting portfolio managers and members of the Graduate Scheme through day‑to‑day coaching, technical guidance, and decision support in live client situations.

Meanwhile, I continue to lead the firm's research oversight in Asia and emerging markets, sponsoring fund research, due diligence, and buy list decisions.