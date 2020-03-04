Fundhouse
Specialist equity funds top performers over five years
Russia and tech fund dominate
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018
Ceremonies took place on 3 October
Fundhouse partners with Courtney Havers for MPS service
Responsible for fund selection
Fundhouse reveals fund selection track record to demonstrate added value
67% of Tier 1 funds outperformed
Quant strategies may 'tempt' asset managers but biggest test lies ahead
Quants come with their own performance risks
Fundhouse expands research team with Towry hire
Joining Reigate-based firm
Third-party ratings providers respond to FCA criticism on conflicts of interest and ignoring passives
Could be further work in this area
Fundhouse's Maguire: Could smart-beta really replace active management?
Cause and effect not so clear
Meet the Investment Influencers: Rory Maguire of Fundhouse
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Rory Maguire of Fundhouse.