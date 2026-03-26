Company: DWS

Personal AUM: €100bn+ in investment solutions and multi-asset

Company AUM: c. €1.1trn at end of 2025

Career history

Guido heads up the Research function of the Investment Solutions division of DWS. He spearheads several strategic asset allocation projects with a focus on Alternatives and leads the fund selection team and effort for the global Multi Asset platform, with a vast remit across equity, fixed income and hedge fund and private market strategies.

Before DWS, Guido worked in London for several years for a couple of asset management boutiques, helping some major European investors devising their alternatives and hedge funds allocations.

Guido started his career at UniCredit in Italy and he is a CFA charterholder. He obtained his Master's degree from the University of Florence in Italy, while also completing study programs in International Finance and Business Management at the Copenhagen Business School and the Chicago Booth School of Business.

Key areas of focus

Over the past year, we have both refined our active/passive selection matrix for the more liquid strategies and traditional allocation areas, while we have also researched and introduced more liquid and private alternative solutions into our multi-asset ecosystem, for portfolios to benefit further from some differentiated sources of returns.

The quantitative active-passive analyses inform our preference for selecting active or passive strategies across a global allocation matrix. The selection of alternative funds is also informed by some comprehensive top-down work on the various private markets and hedge funds sectors. This helps to guide relative value views and risk/reward considerations, helping to position the various alternative strategies further into context; this work too is led by my team.

On both a personal and professional note, the successful onboarding of some of our graduates through their rotations program and into the team over the past one to two years has been extremely rewarding, witnessing first hand their great curiosity and engagement with a variety of topics.

At this time of great change for our industry and financial markets more broadly, it is a privilege to be able to offer one's own experience and knowledge to nurture the next generation of talent, while hopefully offering some valuable guidance and advice for their future professional journey.