UK wealth managers cut property exposure on liquidity fears
Latest FE fundinfo Adviser Fund Index
Traditional active managers turn activist in 2019
37% of the demands have been successful
Finding interesting opportunities in Europe's cyclicals
For most of the world, the economic recovery from the Global Financial Crisis has been weak compared to previous cycles.
The hidden tech treasures among UK growth stocks
Opportunities in digital payment firms and e-commerce
LGIM AUM breaks £1trn mark but index business suffers outflows in 2018
Total net inflows of £42.6bn
Columbia Threadneedle EMEA head Scrimgeour leaves to join LGIM as CEO
Replaces Mark Zinkula
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
Core redefined: Expect more from your low-cost ETFs
Industry Voice: Investors are questioning the inefficiencies that can come with the crowds. Core equity ETFs need to be redefined in favour of the investor.
LGIM inflows shrink despite fixed income boost
International arms saw reduction in flows
L&G sells mature savings business to Swiss Re in £650m deal
Covers one million customers
FundCalibre: The ten latest funds given an Elite rating
Gallery of 'Elite' funds
Helena Morrissey made a dame; Stephen Lansdown awarded CBE
Included in Queen's Birthday Honours list
IA issues new guidance to push long-term reporting among FTSE firms
Follows calls to abolish quarterly reporting
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Value vs growth: FundCalibre's six funds to watch
Juliet Schooling Latter's fund picks
Sarasin & Partners poaches distribution head from Architas
Was at Architas for three years
LGIM launches UK mid-cap tracker
OCF of 0.14%
Revealed: The best (and worst) selling funds of 2016
Fundsmith tops the list
Diversification, income, and growth: The merits of post-referendum property investment
In the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, the spotlight fell on UK property and those who invest in it, writes Michael Barrie, director of fund management - property, at Legal & General Investment Management.
Woodford IM and L&G back venture to 'supercharge' growth in UK digital start-ups
Aiming to invest upwards of £200m per year
Where are the crowded trades investors should be avoiding?
Herd mentality in markets
Update: Aegon completes £140m Cofunds purchase to become industry's biggest platform
Deal first announced in August 2016
Standard Life shares jump, but L&G falls 5% on mixed results
Both reported H1 results this morning
IA working group makes ten recommendations on executive pay
Acknowledges PM May's proposed crackdown