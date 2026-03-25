Company: JM Finn

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £12.2bn at total firm level as at January 2026

Career history

Jon is head of JM Finn's Investment Office and has over 30 years' experience in the City.

He was previously the chief investment officer at Charles Stanley and worked at Aberdeen Asset Management, ABN AMRO and Lombard Odier.

Jon began his career at the Bank of England, having gained a degree from Cambridge in Theology.

Key areas of focus

My key focus has been building my team's ability to provide even more comprehensive, relevant, and actionable investment guidance to our investment managers via developing the firm's approach to asset allocation, whilst also building out its direct equity and fund research capabilities.

Elsewhere, I have been collaborating with colleagues who manage the firm's central funds offering – the Investment Management Service – to make the investment proposition even more compelling, which has been facilitated by good risk-adjusted returns in 2025 and enhanced client communication.

I have used my 37 years' experience in the financial markets to write extensively to keep the firm's clients both educated and informed and I am a frequent contributor to the financial press.