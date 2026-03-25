Company: Hottinger & Co. Limited (part of the Edmond de Rothschild Group)

Company AUA: £1.1bn

Company AUM: Edmond de Rothschild Group AUM as at 31 December 2024: £162bn

Career history

Rob assumed his role of chief investment officer at Hottinger in July 2025. He has over 20 years of regulated investment management and advisory experience, specialising in global, multi-asset class advice and investment management.

He began his career at PwC in audit and due diligence roles, before focusing on private client investment management at Barclays Wealth and through senior roles at several independent multi-family offices.

Rob's expertise includes product office design and management, as well as holistic client investment advice, spanning: overall and portfolio-specific investment strategy and asset allocation; macroeconomic and industry trends; investment and manager selection and due diligence; and portfolio monitoring and reporting.

Rob has a Bachelor of Business Science (Hons) degree from the University of Cape Town, holds the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

In early 2025, the EdR Group acquired a majority stake in Hottinger, strengthening the group's UK wealth management presence.

Since then, I have focused on integrating Hottinger with the group to harness collective capabilities for clients' benefit, including investment strategy and portfolio construction, institutional due diligence resources, a robust investment platform and scale-driven fund pricing terms.

I have led my team to engage with best-in-class, differentiated active managers to reduce fees, while complementing these exposures with cost-effective and efficient passive instruments.

I have enhanced Hottinger's outsourced CIO advisory proposition, establishing the framework for shortlisting, appointing, monitoring and reporting on third-party investment managers for ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking to diversify their holistic asset base across investment philosophies and custodians. Negotiating discounted management fees with third-party providers has been key to this offering.

As chair of the monthly internal investment strategy and selection committees, I facilitate an inclusive approach, encouraging all members to contribute research, investment ideas and robust challenge. I am integral to investment committee meetings for key clients.

I have driven a more globally-orientated asset allocation approach, and a greater focus on tactical thematic opportunities, amidst an increasingly international and rapidly evolving investment opportunity set.