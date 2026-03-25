Monika Calay

Company: Morningstar

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: $378bn in AUMA as of 31 December 2025 (group wide)

Career history

Monika is director of UK manager research at Morningstar, leading the team responsible for independent research and ratings on passive and active investment strategies across equity, fixed income, and multi-asset funds.

She also co-leads Morningstar's global Manager Research AI strategy and leads global ESG research for Manager Research.

Monika holds an MSc in Data Science with Distinction from University College London, where she specialised in Machine Learning.

She has over 14 years of experience in investment research and data science, having held roles at Vanguard, Bloomberg, and Morgan Stanley prior to her current position.

She is passionate about using technology to solve real problems in asset management and developing the next generation of investment professionals.

Key areas of focus

In 2026, my role expanded to co-lead the Manager Research AI strategy globally, focused on boosting operational efficiency, scalability, and delivering new data points, IP, and tools to investors faster.

This includes automating the ratings note process, building state-of-the-art tools leveraging leading AI models, integrating agentic AI into analyst workflows, and shaping what a next-generation data platform and analyst of the future look like.

A core part of this work involves developing a training programme to ensure analysts become AI-native. My team is also automating thought leadership production. From an R&D perspective, a key priority is digitising proprietary data where Morningstar holds a distinct competitive advantage.

My role also expanded to lead global ESG research for Manager Research, with my team publishing the Global ESG Flow Report and SFDR flow reports in 2026.

On the ratings side, I am also overseeing the transition of funds from the legacy methodology to an updated framework to improve client interpretability.

As the industry shifts toward less liquid, less transparent private markets, I am focused on ensuring rigorous, independent analysis helps retail investors better understand how these products impact portfolio risk.