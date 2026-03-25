Jack Byerley

Company: Verso Investment Management

Personal AUM: £780m

Company AUM: £2.75bn - Verso

Career history

Jack manages the Collective Portfolio Service at Verso Investment Management, where he is responsible for the underlying fund research and the running of a range of active and passive multi-asset portfolios.

He is a CFA charterholder and has previously been deputy CIO of WH Ireland, where he managed over £300m of model portfolio assets.

Jack joined the industry in 2017 after graduating from Durham University with a BA in Economics.

Key areas of focus

The last 12 months has been focused on continuing to develop the proposition and building engagement with the advisers within the Verso Group.

The integration of the group has continued apace and part of this has included introducing quarterly investment seminars for paraplanners and client services staff to help educate and keep them up to date with market developments.

We have launched several new portfolios to help best serve clients, including a sustainability-focussed model and a balanced income mandate.

As adoption of the collective portfolio service has grown amongst the Verso advisers, we have evolved the proposition to provide a broader scope of model portfolios.