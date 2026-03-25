Robert Burdett

Company: Nedgroup Investments

Personal AUM: $1.2bn

Company AUM: $20bn

Career History

Since 2024, Rob has been head of multi-manager at Nedgroup Investments.

He is responsible for a team of seven people running $1.2bn across FoFs and a discretionary management service for colleagues in Nedbank Private Wealth.

For the last 30 years, Rob has led teams in the retail multi-manager space for a number of large asset managers, including co-founding Thames River Multi-Capital LLP.

Key areas of focus

I joined Nedgroup Investments a little over a year ago, and in the intervening time I have evolved the investment process to include a qualitative scoring system and enhance the quantitative and style analysis used.

We have then used the revised process to broaden our use of regional managers, away from global funds, favouring specialised managers with a boutique flavour that pair well with passive building blocks.

Our team of seven has evolved and includes a breadth of talents, skills, qualifications and backgrounds, with the aim of playing to strengths but within an environment that encourages creative challenge.

We have worked on new, more relevant benchmarks, as well as new ways of connecting, communicating with and informing our clients, including newsletters, masterclass videos and social gatherings.

I have also been keen to take advantage of our team's abilities in programming and AI, for which Nedgroup Investments provides a progressive and encouraging environment.