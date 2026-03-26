Company: Seven Investment Management

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £24bn

Career history

As co-CIO, Matthew provides leadership for the investment activities of 7IM. He is a member of the executive team and chairs the firm's investment committee.



In 2023 and 2025, he was named one of EQD Magazine's ‘25 global leaders in systematic investing'. He was named in the Forbes' ‘30 under 30 list' for 2020 and was the youngest of Financial News' ‘Rising Stars of Asset Management' in 2017.



Matthew has a background in multi-asset portfolio management, QIS and risk research. In particular, he has published work relating to the use of complex strategies in multi-asset portfolios, as well as investment risk-taking in pursuit of financial goals.

Key areas of focus

Our MPS roots go back over a decade but 2025 was a year when we saw that develop to the next level.

Integrating Rockhold Asset Management, who we acquired in 2025, helped accelerate growth, as did continued success in the partnership MPS area.

In addition, we successfully launched building block funds for use within MPS that helped to lower the cost of the proposition further.

It was good to see this all reflected in substantial growth in assets over the year, putting us fourth in monetary asset growth across the UK market.

Within our funds business, we saw our Pathbuilder fund range pass its five-year anniversary. We put significant efforts to develop the underlying investment portfolio and grow the asset base in 2025. We saw assets grow by over 250% over the past 12 months to just under £900m today.

Finally, we have made significant efforts to improve client support and messaging. We have grown our investment solutions team over the last year and have received industry praise for our 7@7 newsletter that goes out to clients and non-clients alike. It is great to see this gaining momentum as a fresh "not so traditional investment-focussed" spin on global news.