Friday Briefing: I don't want to sound like a broken record

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

A tradition around my house during Christmas holidays, back when this news editor was merely a Play-Doh editor, was getting the Guinness Book of World Records as a gift.

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