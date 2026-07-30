Amundi logs record net income in H1 and Q2 with 'momentum' growing

Net revenues 18% up year-on-year

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Amundi has recorded a new high in net income, up 29% between Q2 2025 and Q2 2026, to reach €431m over the quarter.

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