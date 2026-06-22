Friday Briefing: I want my World Cup fever to break

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

This asset manager is onside. These funds have scored a hattrick. Stablecoins are coming home. What on Earth is everyone talking about?

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Patrick Brusnahan
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