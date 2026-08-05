Catastrophe bonds gain $10.2bn in net inflows but remain constrained

Average 1.14% costs

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Catastrophe bonds and insurance-linked securities funds hold $37.7bn in assets under management across 43 products globally, according to data from Morningstar.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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