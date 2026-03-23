Friday Briefing: Hold your horses (and your rates)

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

While the conflict in the Middle East rages on, central banks worldwide have taken inspiration from Mel Gibson’s Braveheart and decided to “Hold!”.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

HSBC AM promotes Thorsten Michalik to CEO of alternatives as Joanna Munro to retire

GAM Alternatives managers call for Liontrust strategic review and sale

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Stocks drop as US-Iran conflict intensifies
Markets

Market Movers blog: Stocks drop as US-Iran conflict intensifies

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 23 March 2026 • 1 min read
Friday Briefing: Hold your horses (and your rates)
Markets

Friday Briefing: Hold your horses (and your rates)

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 March 2026 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: Oil, oil and less oil
Markets

Friday Briefing: Oil, oil and less oil

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 March 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot