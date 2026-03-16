Friday Briefing: Oil, oil and less oil

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

I had every intention of writing this Friday Briefing about anything but the current conflict taking place in Iran for three simple reasons: part of my last FB analysed the situation following last week’s (3 March) Spring Statement; the vast majority of news coverage has been centred on the geopolitical tensions between the US/Israel and Iran; and we are all starting to feel fatigued by the sheer pace of developments in the Middle East.

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Cristian Angeloni
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