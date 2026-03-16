Friday Briefing: Oil, oil and less oil

I had every intention of writing this Friday Briefing about anything but the current conflict taking place in Iran for three simple reasons: part of my last FB analysed the situation following last week’s (3 March) Spring Statement; the vast majority of news coverage has been centred on the geopolitical tensions between the US/Israel and Iran; and we are all starting to feel fatigued by the sheer pace of developments in the Middle East.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
Signup and gain exclusive members-only insights - all free of charge!
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes