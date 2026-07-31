Schroders' Andy Howard: The case for transition investing in a fragmented world

Under-priced by markets

clock • 3 min read

The mood at London Climate Action Week (LCAW) 2026 was one of pragmatic urgency. As more than 75,000 delegates descended on the UK capital to attend over 1,000 events, the narrative decisively shifted from “why” we must transition to “how” we finance it.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

Partner Insight: Beyond labels - four capabilities that could help advisers build better portfolios
ESG

Partner Insight: Beyond labels - four capabilities that could help advisers build better portfolios

Beth Goldsmith, Responsible Investment Director at Royal London Asset Management, on why capability—not labels—should drive responsible investment decisions

Beth Goldsmith, Responsible Investment Director, Royal London Asset Management
clock 30 July 2026 • 6 min read
Investment Week unveils shortlist for Sustainable Investment Awards 2026
ESG

Investment Week unveils shortlist for Sustainable Investment Awards 2026

Awards ceremony on 24 September

Investment Week
clock 02 July 2026 • 6 min read
Energy exposure drives dividend gap between ESG and conventional funds
ESG

Energy exposure drives dividend gap between ESG and conventional funds

Morningstar report

Robin Amos
clock 30 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot