Ninety One shares drop 9% as 'disappointing' £4.2bn net outflows overshadow profit growth

Half-year results

clock • 2 min read

Ninety One's share price has fallen after reporting £4.2bn in net outflows during the first half of its financial year, overshadowing growth in profits and management fee income.

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