Nvidia shares in freefall as CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affair scandal

Shares plunge more than 13% at open

Jack Roach
clock • 3 min read

Nvidia shares have plummeted at market open, after embattled boss Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive following a scandal over two extra-marital affairs.

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