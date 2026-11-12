Jupiter restructures client group team as CCLA leadership departs

William Lopez and Selina Tyler promoted

clock • 2 min read

Jupiter Asset Management has embarked on a significant restructuring of its client relationship team, while also revealing the departure of CCLA chief executive Peter Hugh Smith and chief operating officer Elizabeth Sheldon.

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