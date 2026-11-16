Canaccord Genuity sells UK wealth arm to PE for £1.2bn

Centerbridge and Mubadala

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Canaccord Genuity Group has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its UK and Crown Dependencies wealth division – Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (CGWM) – to private equity investors Centerbridge Partners and Mubadala Investment Company.

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