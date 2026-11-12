Healey to 'fine tune' Founders' Relief by month-end

Treasury Committee hearing

clock • 2 min read

Chancellor John Healey has stated that the government is looking at the details of the incoming Founders' Relief on capital gains tax and also revealed that he had considered revising the reduction in tax relief for investors in venture capital trusts (VCTs).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

Chancellor grilled over 'deeply regrettable and frustrating' Budget bank tax leak

Invesco wins £2.5bn active equity mandates from Standard Life

More on Financial services

Firms to promote inward UK investment with tax and regulatory advice
Financial services

Firms to promote inward UK investment with tax and regulatory advice

KPMG, BDO and Eversheds Sutherland

Jack Roach
Jack Roach
clock 02 June 2026 • 2 min read
Financial services complaints rise almost 1% in second half of 2025
Financial services

Financial services complaints rise almost 1% in second half of 2025

Investment complaints fell

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 April 2026 • 1 min read
What the City wants from the Autumn Budget – and what to expect
Financial services

What the City wants from the Autumn Budget – and what to expect

From ISAs, to tax and VCTs

Alex Sebastian
clock 25 November 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot