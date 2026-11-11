Investment firms bolster advertisement and marketing drive to reach retail investors

Customer education

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

In a bid to increase customer size and engagement, as well as attract maiden investors, investment firms have launched large marketing and advertising campaigns, some for the first time ever.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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