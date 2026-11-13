AJ Bell to cut multi-asset charges by almost 20% as it launches in-house index funds

From 0.31% to 0.25%

Maria Nicholls
clock • 1 min read

AJ Bell is to reduce its multi-asset fund charges from 0.31% to 0.25% from February 2027, supported by the launch of in-house index and allocation funds in January 2027, subject to FCA approval.

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Maria Nicholls
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