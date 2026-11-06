Deep Dive: Fund selectors raise the bar as active management stages comeback

Funds must ‘earn their place’

Maria Nicholls
clock • 5 min read

Geopolitical uncertainty, market concentration and higher cost of capital have been prompting fund selectors to reconsider the balance between active and passive allocations.

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Maria Nicholls
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