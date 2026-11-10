EQ Investors and Nordea partner on sustainable low-cost multi-asset funds

0.35% OCF

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

EQ Investors and Nordea Asset Management have launched two multi-asset funds, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

KPMG agrees to $224.5m settlement in SVB collapse class action

Friday Briefing: Too much energy not to hike

More on Multi-asset

Deep Dive: Fund selectors raise the bar as active management stages comeback
Multi-asset

Deep Dive: Fund selectors raise the bar as active management stages comeback

Funds must ‘earn their place’

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 06 November 2026 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: Keeping portfolios aligned through uncertainty
Multi-asset

Partner Insight: Keeping portfolios aligned through uncertainty

Firms and advisers face an increasingly complex investment landscape, balancing Consumer Duty requirements with evolving client needs and diverse risk appetites.

Investment Week
clock 06 November 2026 • 1 min read
MPS allocation review: Asia rotation pauses as defensive portfolios return to UK debt
Multi-asset

MPS allocation review: Asia rotation pauses as defensive portfolios return to UK debt

Timeline tops most recommended

Mike Turner
clock 06 November 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot