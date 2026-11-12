Cheaper passive model portfolios boom as active management reserved for value creation

Morningstar report

Jack Roach
clock • 2 min read

The proportion of UK managed portfolios marketed as active has fallen from 61% to 38% over five years, according to Morningstar.

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Jack Roach
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