Kemi Badenoch calls on investment managers for 'game-changing' policy ideas

'We cannot do it by ourselves'

Maria Nicholls
clock • 3 min read

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has appealed to investment managers for ideas to help address the country’s financial needs.

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Maria Nicholls
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