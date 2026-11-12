JB Beckett: Anthropic is the anomaly in the machine

Ahead of IPO

clock • 3 min read

As a metaphor, the blockbuster film The Matrix helps explain a gap between the world we think we inhabit and the real system operating beneath it. The rise of AI and Anthropic's forthcoming IPO feels like another Matrix moment.

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