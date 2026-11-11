UK DIY investment assets hit record £672bn as retail interest in Anthropic float builds

Boring Money research

Jack Roach
clock • 1 min read

UK DIY investment assets have hit a record £672bn, a more than 20% uptick in a year, according to data from Boring Money.

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