Tatton CEO Hogarth criticises single-proposition consolidators and sees 'opportunity' in FCA MPS review

Profits rise by a third

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Paul Hogarth, founder and chief executive of Tatton Asset Management, called attention to the intensifying trend of wealth consolidators moving client assets into their own centralised investment propositions, while presenting the group's half-year results today (10 November).

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