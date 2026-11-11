Chancellor grilled over 'deeply regrettable and frustrating' Budget bank tax leak

Treasury Committee hearing

clock • 2 min read

Chancellor John Healey and a Treasury official have faced questions on the pre-Budget leak of the bank tax surcharge.

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