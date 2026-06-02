Firms to promote inward UK investment with tax and regulatory advice

KPMG, BDO and Eversheds Sutherland

clock • 2 min read

KPMG, BDO and Eversheds Sutherland are set to collaborate with the City of London Corporation to promote inward investment in the UK as the government pushes ahead with growth efforts.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jack Roach

View profile
More from Jack Roach

British Land names Joanne McNamara chief executive

First Eagle names Edward Berry managing director of alternative credit

More on Financial services

Firms to promote inward UK investment with tax and regulatory advice
Financial services

Firms to promote inward UK investment with tax and regulatory advice

KPMG, BDO and Eversheds Sutherland

Jack Roach
clock 02 June 2026 • 2 min read
Financial services complaints rise almost 1% in second half of 2025
Financial services

Financial services complaints rise almost 1% in second half of 2025

Investment complaints fell

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 April 2026 • 1 min read
What the City wants from the Autumn Budget – and what to expect
Financial services

What the City wants from the Autumn Budget – and what to expect

From ISAs, to tax and VCTs

Alex Sebastian
clock 25 November 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot