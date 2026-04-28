Financial services complaints rise almost 1% in second half of 2025

Investment complaints fell

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Financial services firms saw a 0.9% increase in the number of complaints in the second half of 2025 compared to the first six months, hitting 1.87 million overall, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.

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