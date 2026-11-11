Anthropic bankers preparing to increase IPO valuation to $1.5trn – reports

Draft prospectus filed on Tuesday

Jack Roach
clock • 2 min read

Anthropic’s valuation is expected to rise above $1.5trn, as investor demand remains strong despite the AI boom coming under pressure in recent weeks.

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